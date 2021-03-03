South America RTE Food Market Overview Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025; JBS, Norac Food, BRF SA

The South America RTE Food Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The South America RTE Food report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The South America RTE Food report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

South America RTE Food Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.55% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global South America RTE Food Market: JBS, Norac Food, BRF SA, NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD, Nestl Brasil Ltd, and others.

South America RTE Food Market Overview:

– Owing to the busier lifestyles, the population is constantly exploring options to dine out of their houses in a restaurant with a soothing ambiance, which is attributed to the rising popularity of meats and seafood amid the consumers.

– A constantly organizing supply chain in the region has led to an increase and ease of product circulation across the pertaining retail channels, ultimately leading to an increase in the sales of RTE foods across the consumers in the market.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Penetration of Organized Retail Outlets

With the increase in preference for branded products among consumers, the importance of organized retailers carrying organic RTE food has also increased. The rapid penetration of modern retailing stores in developing countries, like Brazil is also contributing to the rapid growth of the market as they are increasingly stocking on different brands of ready meals, thereby, providing accessibility and availability of the products for consumers under a single roof. For instance, in Brazil, the penetration of supermarket chains, such as Brothers Muffato Cia Ltda, that offer ready meals, including frozen foods, such as Mezzanine Lasagna with Chicken Sauce, have enabled consumers to purchase products with ease, which in turn boosting the market in the region.

Brazil holds the Largest Share in the Market Studied

Brazil is one of the major food producers and exporters in the world offers great opportunities for the food producers and food processing industries. These industries produce a wide product range, including ready meals, aiming consumers at all income levels. The consumers of the country are seeking convenient and healthier food products. With the economic recession that hit Brazil in 2014, the country lost its purchasing power and opted for homemade food rather than ready meals consequently hindering the market, which in turn boosting the market studied in the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The South America RTE Food Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

