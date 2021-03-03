South America Rice Protein Market 2021 Precise Outlook – RiceBran Technologies, Axiom Foods, Beneo, Pure Foods Company

The South America Rice Protein Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The South American rice protein market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2%, during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in South America Rice Protein Market: RiceBran Technologies, Axiom Foods, Beneo, Pure Foods Company among others.

Market Overview:

– Consumers have been observed to avoid animal protein-based products to refrain from residues of antibiotics and hormones found in meat, which has led them to opt for alternative protein sources like rice protein. For the food industry, rice proteins are usually isolated from sources such as regular rice flours or rice bran.

– Rice protein has gained popularity in South America and is being utilized in combination with pea protein, which formulates a complete protein profile with health benefits including tissue rebuilding and recovery of muscles. The market is further fueled by increasing awareness among consumers about the dietary supplements products with rice protein being used as one of the major ingredients.

Growing Preference for Plant based Protein

The plant-based protein market in Brazil has witnessed significant growth with numerous product launches in natural food stores, big retailers, and even corner shops. Even though the Brazilian market is relatively new in terms of plant protein consumption, the number of people who consider themselves vegan or vegetarian is already comparable to the number in countries where the plant protein market is well established.

Among consumers, a good percentage of people are familiar with the benefits of reduced consumption of animal products and are interested in changing their behavior as a result. Marketing strategies that align with trend towards healthy food consumption where ads that highlight the health benefits of plant-based products as compared to the animal-product equivalents have garnered a new level of applause from consumers.

On the other hand, the convenience factor has also played a major role in determining the sales of plant-based protein where consumers approach towards established retail chain i.e. supermarkets/hypermarket have led to volume sales through this segment.

Rice Protein Isolates to Witness High Growth



Regular rice flours contain up to 90% starch, which is mostly converted to dextrins during the processing of rice for syrups. Some starch remains in the insoluble residue as a protein-enriched by-product of that process. This by-product contains up to 50% protein, and it is a desirable starting material to prepare rice protein isolates. Researchers suggest that large doses of rice protein isolate, an allergen-free plant protein, contains 8% leucine that is found to be a suitable form of protein to support muscle hypertrophy in combination with resistance training. As compared to Whey Protein, Rice protein isolate consumption post resistance exercise decreases fat-mass and increases lean body mass, skeletal muscle along with power and strength.

Competitive Landscape



Major Key Players operating in the South America Rice Protein Market are RiceBran Technologies, Axiom Foods, Beneo, Pure Foods Company among others. The rice protein market in Brazil is at its nascent stage, and the major player is redesigning their product portfolio, that goes along with new consumer demand.

On the other hand, the growth of plant protein alternatives has paved a strong ground for rice protein to thrive, however, competition in terms of product incorporation across different application segment will act as a major barrier.

