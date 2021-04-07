South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., BASF SE, DAK Americas, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company

The South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market with its specific geographical regions.

The South America polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period.

Growing food and beverage industry and growing demand for sustainable and recyclable material are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061949899/south-america-polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-resin-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Manufactures-

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., BASF SE, DAK Americas, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, SABIC, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC

Market Scenario

Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry

– PET is a plastic material, which has found increasing applications in the food and beverage industry for packaging purposes. PET has been replacing glass in food packaging applications, owing to its extremely lightweight, easy and efficient to transport, and shatterproof features.

– PET is a very strong and inert material that does not react with foods. It is resistant to attacks by micro-organisms and will not biologically degrade. Additionally, unlike glass, PET is extremely lightweight, easy and efficient to transport, re-sealable for efficient on-the-go hydration, environmentally safe, recyclable, and shatterproof. Owing to its chemical inertness and physical properties, especially glass-like transparency, lightweight, and rigidity, PET is widely used as a food packaging material.

– Common applications of PET in the food and beverage industry are bottled water, milk, juices, and carbonated drinks bottles, ketchup, jars for peanut butter, mayonnaise, pickles, jam, and others, sandwich boxes, tubs and food containers, can laminations, etc.

– Besides packaging, PET is also used in the food industry for clamshells, deli containers, as well as microwave food trays. Growing population, increase in consumers disposable income and purchasing power, increasing demand for easily transportable and flexible food packaging, etc. are further expected to increase the demand for PET during the forecast period.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061949899/south-america-polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-resin-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?Mode=21

Competitive Landscape

The South America polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market is consolidated in nature. Key players in the market include SABIC, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, DAK Americas, and BASF SE, among others.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a South America and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com