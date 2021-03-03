South America Nutraceuticals Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021 to 2025

The South America Nutraceuticals Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The South American nutraceuticals market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in South America Nutraceuticals Market: Red Bull GmbH, PepsiCo Inc., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, The Kellogg Company, and Herbalife International of America Inc.

– The rising demand for nutraceuticals with medical benefits is one of the major factors driving the nutraceuticals market growth. They contain antioxidants, probiotics, and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which help in managing health issues, like obesity, CVD, cancer, cholesterol, arthritis, and diabetes. In addition, the growing preference for personalized nutrition is another key nutraceuticals market trends, which may further stimulate market growth. The trend of personalized nutrition is growing, particularly among individuals with gut-related medical conditions, where generic treatment is not effective.

– However, the biggest issue faced by nutraceutical companies operating in the South American countries is complying with the stringent health country’s regulations. Unlike the many countries throughout the world, these countries have very stringent regulations governing the sale of dietary supplements.

Rising Demand for Functional Snacks in the Region

There is a rising demand for functional food items, especially the functional snacks segment, that are aligned to a specific health positioning. They offer added value to consumers, as compared to regular food products. Portable snacks and nutrition bars made with simple, clean-label ingredients that deliver functionality are popular among South American consumers. Consumers demand affordability, healthy choices, and good taste when it comes to snacks. Protein from vegetable sources, such as soy, lentil, pea, and beans, is taking the center stage in snack and bar manufacturing. Also, the demand for ancient grains is trending, as consumers perceive them to be more nutritious and flavorful, with unique texture. Taste, convenience, variety, price, energy, and performance remain the most significant purchasing criteria for functional snacks.

Increasing Demand among Baby Boomers, Millennials, and Women

The three important consumer demographic segments that are driving the nutraceutical market are millennials, baby boomers, and women. Millennials are concerned about optimizing their present health and preventing deteriorating health in the future. They consume food products, typically fortified with calcium, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and are also responsible to drive the trend for a more regular and healthier snacking. Baby Boomers require products that help prevent or mitigate conditions related to aging. They prefer nutraceutical products usually rich in fiber, antioxidants, heart-healthy ingredients, vitamins and minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, calcium, and whole grains. Women drive the supplement and functional food in their diet segments, due to recommendations from health practitioners. Sales of women’s nutraceutical products account for a significant share of the demographic sector. Also, advertising for female-targeted vitamins and supplement products is usually focused on fitness and lifestyle.

The South American nutraceuticals market is competitive in nature, having a large number of domestic and multinational players competing for market shares. Emphasis is given on the mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships of the companies, along with new product development as a strategic approach adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the South American region include Red Bull GmbH, PepsiCo Inc., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, The Kellogg Company, and Herbalife International of America Inc.

