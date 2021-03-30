South America Health and Fitness Club Market 2021 Business Scenario – Anytime Fitness LLC, Academia Bio Ritmo, Bodytech Sports Medicine, GOLD’S GYM, Megatlon Club, Planet Fitness Franchising, LLC

The South America Health and Fitness Club Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

South America health and fitness club market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The 100 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the South America Health and Fitness Club Market: Anytime Fitness LLC, Academia Bio Ritmo, Bodytech Sports Medicine, GOLD’S GYM, Megatlon Club, Planet Fitness Franchising, LLC, AYO Fitness Club, OX Fitness Club

Market Overview:

– The growing health consciousness and the rising healthcare costs are leading customers to consume healthy food and engage in regular workouts to remain fit. Thus, customers are increasingly adopting preventive healthcare, which, in turn, resulted in an increased number of fitness club establishments in the region.

– According to the Federal Council of Physical Education, there was more than a 12% increment in the number of fitness clubs in Brazil during 2012-2016. The statistics portray a proportionate rise in the number of consumers opting for such services to meet fitness requisites.

– The rise in government initiatives to promote fitness has also been driving market growth. Furthermore, to sustain in this competitive market, key players are continuously equipment their fitness clubs with innovative/advanced gym equipment.

Increasing Inclination toward Health Clubs for Fitness

Similarly, like other regions, South America has also witnessed increased consumption of unhealthy food and sugar is causing obesity, which leads to diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. Therefore, the rise in awareness among millennials has resulted in an increase in expenditure on healthy lifestyle and fitness activities, which is encouraging them to join fitness clubs. Moreover, Gen X is more likely to be consumers of health clubs than any other demographic, so health clubs are focusing to keep this consumer segment engaged, and continuing to invest in their gym and health memberships by offering personalized service offerings. The popular fitness services in the region majorly include gym facilities, yoga, Pilate, swimming, martial arts, Zumba, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and cross fit. Thus providing a plethora of services for the consumers to choose from.



Brazil is the Largest Market



As per the data published by International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), Brazil was among the top four countries, which had the most number of members in health and fitness clubs, in 2017 (in millions). It had 9.6 million members in 2017, with the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom occupying the first three spots. Moreover, Brazil alone accounts for more than half of the health clubs in Latin America, with 34,509 facilities. Argentina has the highest penetration rate among all the Latin American countries as 6.8% of Argentineans belong to a health club. In Brazil, the increasing number of lifestyle problems, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cervical, and other problems, is on a rise. This is due to the sedentary lifestyle that has become very common among the youth, as well as the elderly population. As per the records published by Ministrio da Sade, the share of the adult population who were considered obese in Brazil in 2007 was 13.35%, which increased to 18.95% in 2017. The above factor is expected to increase the number of members in the health and fitness clubs in Brazil, both young and elderly population are likely to drive this growth.

Competitive Landscape

South America health and fitness club market is highly competitive. The leading players are extensively concentrating on factors, including membership prices, additional services, like nutritional programs and spa services, and marketing activities, in order to retain their existing customers and to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, these players are also focusing on a social media platforms and online distribution channels for their online marketing and branding of their service offerings to attract more customers.

