South America Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The South America Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The fruit and vegetable ingredient in South America Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in South America Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Frutarom Industries Ltd, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, BR Ingredients, Doehler Group, Ingredion Incorporated

Market Overview:

– The rise of tourism along with the hotel and restaurant industry in South America, is opening up new avenues and demand of innovative fruit and vegetable ingredients in South America, to make final dishes appealing to foreigners, and also to meet the needs of fast altering local consumer’s tastes and preferences.

– On the other hand, the country has a growing preference towards the inclusion of vegetables as an ingredient in their daily diet such as that of traditional native crops ie. potatoes, oca, olluco, mashua, quinoa, tarwi and other products that form part of the rich agricultural treasures.

Growing Popularity of Food Retailing Industry in Brazil

Across Brazil, food retailing is one of the growing sectors that has garnered significant growth which post hit by the recession, food retailers were less affected and seem to be recovering faster than other segments of the economy. The position of food retailers that enables them to offer customers with a different combination of price, convenience, and purchasing costs have led manufacturers to redesign their product offering. On the other hand, imported products with high-performance ingredients present good market potential over the coming as trends such as health and wellness (H&W) and the increasing income middle-class continue to be important growth drivers in the country.

Beverages holds significant growth, followed by dairy & bakery segment

The fruit & vegetable ingredient market is expected to witness a growing penetration in the beverage segment followed by dairy and bakery products. Rising consumption levels across all processed beverage categories have led to plenty of promise for new products, sales, and new beverage players. Although countries such as Brazil have reduced the consumption of milk, there has been a lateral increase in terms of dairy product consumption.

Expanding opportunities in the South American fruit and vegetable ingredient market can be attributed to the increasing demand for enhanced nutritional and organic products due to the growing obesity trends in South America. This is increasing the demand for fruit and vegetable ingredients, whose suppliers are manufacturing these quality products, that can be added to fortified food and beverage products.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of the fruit and vegetable ingredient in South America are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Olam International. The major companies in the South America fruit and vegetable ingredient market are majorly focused on developing innovative product launches to cater to the increasing demand of end-users and end-user industries for tailored formulations, using farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.

In terms of the acquisition, in June 2017, Dohler acquired Cargill Brazilian fruit processing unit to increase its footprint in the South American region. This acquisition by Dohler was made to increase its presence in the South American market by increasing its production in the region.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The South America Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

