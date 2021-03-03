South America Food Emulsifiers Market Insights, Top Manufacturers and Industry Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the South America Food Emulsifiers Market in its latest report titled, “South America Food Emulsifiers Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

South America food emulsifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the South America Food Emulsifiers Market: Corbion NV, Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland, BASF SE, Kerry Group plc, Ingredion Incorporated, RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd., Stepan Company

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Specialty Food Ingredients

The consumers in South America have an interest in innovative and high-quality food products leading to drive the food industry. Moreover, owing to the increasing incidences of obesity in the region, the consumer inclination towards specialty ingredients drastically augmented. Moreover, an aging population has led to a growing interest in attaining wellness through healthy diets which also resulted in increased demand for specialty food ingredients in the region. Additionally, the consumers are highly aware of the global trends such as convenience, reliance, quality, pleasure, well-being, and sustainability that are the relevant attributes considered by the consumers, while purchasing food products. This is also encouraging the food and beverage manufacturers to use specialty ingredients including specialty emulsifiers such as Soy lecithin, mono- and diglycerides and others in their products.

Brazil is the Largest Market

Brazil is the world’s fifth-largest and South Americas largest economy. It is the largest country in South America, with the highest population, largest GDP, and the greatest number of trades in the continent. Additionally, Brazil is known for the increasing purchasing power of the consumers and an appetite for innovative, safe, and high-quality food products. As the income levels of consumers are increasing, the consumption of premium food is also increasing. Hence, it provides good opportunities to the processed food market, including the food emulsifiers market. The global players are expanding their business in the country with an aim to augment their market share as the country provides wider growth opportunities to the players. In 2017, Danish-based emulsifier specialist Palsgaard acquired Brazilian food ingredients company Candon Aditivos para Alimentos to expand their business in the country after witnessing the companys capabilities within the cake emulsification sector. Thus, driving the South America emulsifiers market.

