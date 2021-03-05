South America Food Emulsifiers Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The South America Food Emulsifiers Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

South America food emulsifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period (2020-2025)

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global South America Food Emulsifiers Market: Corbion NV, Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland, BASF SE, Kerry Group plc, Ingredion Incorporated, RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd., Stepan Company

Market Segmentation

By Type

Lecithin

Monoglyceride, Diglyceride & Derivatives

Sorbitan Ester

Polyglycerol Ester

Other Types

By Application

Dairy

Bakery

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Beverage

Confectionery

Other Applications

Market Overview:

– The South American region is a potential market, with the upcoming developments and rising disposable incomes. The demand for processed foods has risen dramatically in these regions, which promotes the use of food emulsifiers to clear the health safety checks and provide ample quantity.

– By application, bakery and confectionery dominate the market. Emulsifiers have various functional properties, such as protein strengthening, starch complexing, and aerating which makes it highly used under the bakery and confectionery sector.

– Global players are extensively entering the developing South America market by acquiring the local players of the region. Therefore, mergers and acquisition is the major strategy adopted by the leading players in order to strengthen their position in the market studied.

Growing Demand for Specialty Food Ingredients

The consumers in South America have an interest in innovative and high-quality food products leading to drive the food industry. Moreover, owing to the increasing incidences of obesity in the region, the consumer inclination towards specialty ingredients drastically augmented. Moreover, an aging population has led to a growing interest in attaining wellness through healthy diets which also resulted in increased demand for specialty food ingredients in the region. Additionally, the consumers are highly aware of the global trends such as convenience, reliance, quality, pleasure, well-being, and sustainability that are the relevant attributes considered by the consumers, while purchasing food products. This is also encouraging the food and beverage manufacturers to use specialty ingredients including specialty emulsifiers such as Soy lecithin, mono- and diglycerides and others in their products.

Brazil is the Largest Market

Brazil is the world’s fifth-largest and South America’s largest economy. It is the largest country in South America, with the highest population, largest GDP, and the greatest number of trades in the continent. Additionally, Brazil is known for the increasing purchasing power of the consumers and an appetite for innovative, safe, and high-quality food products. As the income levels of consumers are increasing, the consumption of premium food is also increasing. Hence, it provides good opportunities to the processed food market, including the food emulsifiers market. The global players are expanding their business in the country with an aim to augment their market share as the country provides wider growth opportunities to the players. In 2017, Danish-based emulsifier specialist Palsgaard acquired Brazilian food ingredients company Candon Aditivos para Alimentos to expand their business in the country after witnessing the company’s capabilities within the cake emulsification sector. Thus, driving the South America emulsifiers market.

Competitive Landscape

The South America food emulsifiers market is highly competitive owing to the presence of varied regional and global players in the market studied. Major players are focusing on merger and acquisition strategies to capture the maximum market share. Acquiring these brands enable diversification and give these players access to stable cash flows and growth opportunities.

