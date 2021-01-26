South America Feed Acidifiers Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2021-2025

The South America Feed Acidifiers Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

South America feed acidifiers market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the South America Feed Acidifiers Market: Kemin Industries, Inc., pancosma, Perstorp Holding AB, Impextraco NV, Lignotech feed, Biotecnicas Argentina SA, Cladan, Vetagro

Key Market Trends

Increasing Animal Production Drives the Market

Livestock is of key importance for South America and is a basic source of food for the food security of local populations. Therefore increasing demand for meat domestically and globally caused an escalation in animal production boosting the feed acidifiers market. Brazil is the leading animal producer in the region, followed by Argentina. Chicken, beef, and pork are the main meats consumed in the country. Hence, the production of these animals outnumbered the other animals, and acidifiers are mainly used in these animals’ diets.

Brazil Dominates the Market

As Brazil is the leading producer, consumer, and exporter of animals in the region, it accounts for the major share of the market. The total number of swine, cattle, and poultry produced in the country was 41.4 million, 213 million, and 1468 million, respectively in 2018. Increasing consumption of meat, export demand and government support are some of the major reasons for large animal production in Brazil. the feed acidifiers consumption is anticipated to increase in the coming years as animal production is accelerating in the country.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The South America Feed Acidifiers Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

