South America Contact Adhesives Market Precise Outlook- 3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, Avery Dennison Corporation

The South America Contact Adhesives market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries.

South America contact adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

The demand for contact adhesives is widely driven by the recovery in construction activities and increased application in automotive and aerospace industry for producing lightweight vehicles and aircrafts. However, stringent VOC emission regulations may affect the growth of the studied market.

Contact Adhesives Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Contact Adhesives Market Report are:

3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow Adams, Dow, Dymax Corporation, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.), Jowat AG, Mapei Inc., Sika AG

– The neoprene-based segment dominated the market. It is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand from the footwear and construction industry.

– The shifting focus toward water-borne adhesives is likely to offer opportunities for the contact adhesives market in the region.

– Brazil stands to be the largest market for contact adhesives in the region, with consumption being majorly driven by the demand from end-user industries, such as packaging, construction, woodworking and footwear.

Contact Adhesives Market Scenario:

Building and Construction Industry to Drive the Market Demand

– Contact adhesives properties such as good cohesion, adhesion and elasticity, high cohesive strength, flexibility, high elastic modulus of substrate, resistance from thermal expansion, environmental resistance from UV light, corrosion, salt water, rain, and other weathering conditions, makes it extensively useful for application in construction industry.

– They are mainly used in wooden flooring and artificial turf, owing to their property of strain crystallization.

– With economies reviving from economic slowdown caused due to corruption, political instability and lack of investment, the construction industry in the region has been recovering at a steady pace.

– Hence, with growing construction activities in countries, such as Brazil, Columbia, Chile and Peru are likely to drive the consumption of contact adhesives market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

South America contact adhesives market is fragmented in nature. Some of the key players in the market includes 3M, Arkema Group, H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, amongst others.

The key insights of the Contact Adhesives Market report:

─The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Contact Adhesives market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

─The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

─The Contact Adhesives market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.

─The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

─The report estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Contact Adhesives Market.

─Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

─The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Contact Adhesives Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

In conclusion, Contact Adhesives market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Contact Adhesives Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

