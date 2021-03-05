South America Brewing Enzymes Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The South America Brewing Enzymes Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

South America brewing enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global South America Brewing Enzymes Market: The Soufflet Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Novozymes A/S, Merck KGaA, Kerry Group plc.

Market Overview:

– The South American brewing companies strive to develop alternate methods of production, to maximize their profits and capture a larger consumer base by making the product available at a lower cost, thus, the major players emphasize on innovation to develop new products that suit the consumer preference in the domestic market.

– The market faces certain restraints, like the cost for infrastructure required for the production is very high and thus they are dependent on cheaper alternatives to continue production and the enzymes operate only under optimum conditions of temperature, pressure, and pH.

Amylase Emerges as a Prominent Brewing Enzyme

The production of alcoholic beverages along with the development of advanced spirit processing techniques and their acceptance is anticipated to propel the demand for the market. Despite rising inclination of manufacturers toward plant-sourced enzyme, the microbe derived amylase that is bacterial and fungal based amylase holds the largest market share. The trend can be attributed to its abundant and cheap availability when compared to plant-based amylase and a more affluent application offered during formulation.

Brazil Held the Largest Market Share



Despite the struggling economic condition of the country, Brazil held maximum share in regional enzymes market, owing to the vast consumer base and relatively improved demand. Moreover, Brazil has a significant direct sales channel within the region, which provides the manufacturers with an opportunity to have direct access to consumer sentiments. Coupled with consumer sentiments, the products from the manufacturers are gaining popularity in the market.

Competitive Landscape

South America brewing enzymes market is fragmented. Some of the major players in the market are The Soufflet Group, Kerry Inc., and Koninklijke DSM N.V., attributable to their huge product offerings and stronger market penetration. Active companies are striving on their novelty values and entering long term contracts with food manufacturers to retain their market share for the long run.

