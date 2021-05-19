South America Braking Resistors Market Is Expected To Witness Rapid Growth Of US$ 370.4 million By 2027: Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Braking Resistors Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Braking Resistors market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The braking resistors market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 258.4 million in 2019 to US$ 370.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The region’s automotive manufacturing sector is witnessing growth owing to the presence of a large number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automakers in the region. Brazil benefits from being a potentially large domestic market with low vehicle ownership and a growing economy. Additionally, rising automotive production is supporting the growth of the braking resistor market in the region. For instance, as per Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), Brazil witnessed a growth of 2.2% y-o-y in the total vehicle production in 2019 and produced 2,448,490 cars. Further, the region has presence of a few major automakers, such as Volkswagen, General Motors, Hyundai, Toyota, Peugeot, Ford, and Renault. The national regulatory bodies of various countries in the region have realized the importance of the automotive sector. They are taking initiatives for the development of the automotive industry. For instance, the Brazilian government has formulated favorable trade investment policies to encourage private investments

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Braking Resistors market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of theSouth America Braking Resistorsmarket size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

ABB

CRESSALL RESISTORS LTD.

REO AG

Sandvik AB

Schneider Electric

Toshiba International Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

SAM Braking Resistors Market – By Resistor Element Type

Wire-wound

Edge-wound

Stamped Grid

Others

SAM Braking Resistors Market – By End User

Oil and Gas

Mining, Marine

Automobile and Railway

Energy

Others

The research on the South America Braking Resistors market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Braking Resistorsmarket on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Braking Resistors market.

