South America Bath and Shower Products  Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Unilever, L’Artisan Parfumeur S.A.R.L, Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company

South America Bath & Shower Products Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The South America Bath & Shower Products Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The South America bath and shower products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global South America Bath & Shower Products Market are Unilever, L’Artisan Parfumeur S.A.R.L, Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Wipro Yardley FZE, Dr. Squatch and others.

Industry News and Updates

February 2017, Olay, Ivory, and Old Spice launched the latest innovation across Procter & Gamble’s Personal Cleansing Category- DUO, which is a dual-sided body cleansing buffer that revolutionizes the look and feel of clean. The brand unites the clean of a bar, the care of a body wash, and the experience of a puff to give users a multi-sensory, best of all worlds experience. Key players dominating the market include Unilever, Beiersdorf Group, L-Artisan Parfumeur S.A.R.L, Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Procter & Gamble, among others.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Shower Gel among Consumers

Shower gel and body washes are witnessed to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to its consumer sophistication for liquid soap and bath products, and their ease of use compared to traditional bar soaps as the traditional soaps make the skin dry by stripping out the moisture, due to presence of sodium hydroxide. In addition, the growing availability of shower gels in supermarkets and hypermarkets. With growing awareness, consumers are spending huge amounts of money on health and skincare, especially urban consumers where the adoption of shower gel is much higher. This is expected to boost the shower gel market during the forecast period.

