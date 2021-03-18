South America Agricultural Films Market Size, Status, Demand, Supply and Growth Prospect 2021-2026

The South America Agricultural Films Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

South American Agricultural Films market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Agroflex, BioBag Americas, Inc., Manupackaging, Dow, Industrial Development Company sal, Polifilm, Dalfilm, Plasper and others.

Key Market Trends

Horticulture Industry and Green house farming Drives the market

Horticulture and Greenhouse farm owners are the major buyers of agriculture films along with forage crop cultivators. South America horticulture is well established with vegetables, fruits, and flower production. for instance, According to FAO, this region cultivated 1.4 million hectares of land with vegetables. Vegetable cultivation in such huge areas demands large quantities of agriculture films for mulching purposes. Greenhouse farming in south American countries like Brazil and Argentina has been gaining popularity and anticipated to grow at a significant rate. Brazil and Argentina have 36,517 hectares under-protected farming in 2019. The vast horticulture industry coupled with increasing greenhouse farming is anticipated to fuel the South American agricultural films market.

Brazil Dominates the Market

Brazil leads the agriculture sector among all the South American countries. The horticulture industry in the country has been very well developed with various types of fruits, vegetables, and flower cultivation. The total vegetable acreage in the country was recorded as 362 thousand hectares in 2018. The country’s greenhouse farming sector is still in early phase and anticipated to multiply in forthcoming years. Brazil’s horticulture industry coupled with large forage acreages compared to other South American countries made the country industry leader.

