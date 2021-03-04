South Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecasts to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the South Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients market in its latest report titled, “South Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The South African sodium reduction ingredients market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the South Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market: ADM, Tate & Lyle Kerry Group, Cargill, and Givaudan, among others.

Key Market Trends

Government Initiatives to Reduce Sodium Content

South Africa is one of the first countries to mandate the legislations to reduce sodium levels across all processed foods. Two third of the targeted foods, as per a survey in 2017, already met the upper limit for sodium content, during the early stages of implementation. The associated legislation aims to address 60% of the salt in the diet, contributed by processed foods. It is estimated that about half of the daily salt intake in South Africa is derived from processed foods, with bread being the greatest contributor to salt intake, citing the level of consumption.

Bakery and Confectionery and Meat and Meat Products Dominate the Application Segment

The country has a significantly high level of the bakery as well as meat consumption, both processed and fresh. Along with initiatives such as campaigns driven by Consumer Goods Council of South Africa and the Department of Health (DoH), that are aimed at increasing local consumption of brown and whole-wheat bread, will positively impact the bread consumption rate. Furthermore, the industry is also looking to introduce an improved mix of fortificants, such as micronutrients with the likes of trace elements and vitamins found in bread.

On the other hand, the preference for meat is a key source of protein for South Africans where the segment has witnessed a rise in consumption levels to 3.8 million tonnes as of 2016. The growth trajectory of Sodium reduction ingredients is high, considering these two segments, however, dairy and frozen foods holds strong potential and will follow the trail, going forward.

