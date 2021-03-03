South Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Revenue, Trends and Demand Analysis 2021 to 2025 | Cargill Inc, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Salt of the Earth Ltd

The South Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The South African sodium reduction ingredients market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.

The 80 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in South Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market: Cargill Inc, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Salt of the Earth Ltd

Market Overview:

– The South African market for SRI is in its expansion phase, due to the expansion of beef production over the last two decades. Salt is a major ingredient for the meat industry, which increases the risks involved with it. Hence, sodium reduction is of utmost importance in this region. South Africa, which is the major economy in this region, set mandatory targets for various food products in 2013.

– Some of the major factors driving demand for SRI include the greater emphasis on health and nutrition, growing knowledge about the detrimental effects of excessive intake of salt, improvements in taste, and increased demand for processed foods.

Government Initiatives to Reduce Sodium Content

South Africa is one of the first countries to mandate the legislations to reduce sodium levels across all processed foods. Two third of the targeted foods, as per a survey in 2017, already met the upper limit for sodium content, during the early stages of implementation. The associated legislation aims to address 60% of the salt in the diet, contributed by processed foods. It is estimated that about half of the daily salt intake in South Africa is derived from processed foods, with bread being the greatest contributor to salt intake, citing the level of consumption.

Bakery and Confectionery and Meat and Meat Products Dominate the Application Segment

The country has a significantly high level of the bakery as well as meat consumption, both processed and fresh. Along with initiatives such as campaigns driven by Consumer Goods Council of South Africa and the Department of Health (DoH), that are aimed at increasing local consumption of brown and whole-wheat bread, will positively impact the bread consumption rate. Furthermore, the industry is also looking to introduce an improved mix of fortificants, such as micronutrients with the likes of trace elements and vitamins found in bread.

On the other hand, the preference for meat is a key source of protein for South Africans where the segment has witnessed a rise in consumption levels to 3.8 million tonnes as of 2016. The growth trajectory of Sodium reduction ingredients is high, considering these two segments, however, dairy and frozen foods holds strong potential and will follow the trail, going forward.

Competitive Landscape

The sodium reduction ingredients market in South Africa is fragmented andthe key players in the industry hold significant shares of the market. The major players operating in the segment are ADM, Tate & Lyle Kerry Group, Cargill, and Givaudan, among others. The major players are focusing on strategies, such as expansions, mergers, and acquisitions, along with the domestic food processing companies, in order to facilitate SRI penetration across food products.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The South Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

