South Africa MNO – MVNO Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Cell C Limited, MTN SA, Telkom SA Ltd, Vodacom Group Limited

.The South African MNO – MVNO market is expected to register a CAGR of about 7.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Leading Companies of South Africa MNO – MVNO Market are Cell C Limited, MTN SA, Telkom SA Ltd, Vodacom Group Limited, Virgin Mobile South Africa (PTY) Ltd, MRP Mobile, FNB, iSmart (Pty) Ltd, The Unlimited, PSB Network and others.

– In February 2019, King Goodwill Zwelithini, JR Capital, and a mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) partnered to create a new mobile network, called Bayede Mobile, in South Africa. It will run as a MVNO on an existing local mobile network of Cell C Limited.

– In November 2019, Clientle, which is a financial product, and services company, has introduced Clientle Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service that promises data and airtime at discounted rates. Available to anyone living in South Africa, the service is offered through an undisclosed leading network provider, and it has plans to add more services over time.

The Full MVNO Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share During the Forecast Period

– The major driver for the penetration of full MVNO in the country is the rolling out of 5G and increasing support from South African regulatory bodies. For instance, in November 2019, the South African communications regulator, ICASA, proposed to increase the total spectrum made available to mobile operators from the current 566MHz to 958MHz. Moreover, those who receive this spectrum must provide open access to a minimum of three MVNOs.

– Vodacom Group is expecting to launch 5G services to its South African customers by the end of 2020, using a network being built by another African operator Liquid Telecom.

– Rain South Africa (Rain), a mobile start-up with an exclusive focus on data services, launched South Africa’s first 5G network in selected suburbs in Johannesburg and Tshwane during September 2019. Rain intends to expand its 5G coverage area to Durban and Cape Town in 2020.

– However, the full MVNO segment is facing slow growth in recent years. One of the reasons for the slow growth of MVNO in the region is because of unfair pricing for network access from large network operators. However, the competition authority has ordered mobile network operators to reduce roaming fees, including those of MVNOs, which is another driving factor for the market.

– Cell C Limited is the only mobile network operator in South Africa, which has opened its network for MVNO partners. It offers all the necessary support, expertise, infrastructure, and platforms to allow MVNOs to operate. With the expansion of its offerings for the MVNO vendors will help the company to gain a competitive edge over its competitor MNOs.

