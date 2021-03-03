South Africa Laundry Appliances Market 2021 Analysis by Leading Manufacturers – Bosch, Hisense SA, LG, Midea, Samsung, AB Electrolux, Miele, Unilever South Africa

South Africa Laundry Appliances Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The South Africa Laundry Appliances Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the South Africa Laundry Appliances.

Despite the drought of South Africa in 2017-18, the laundry appliances market saw a surge in the sales of South Africa. The government and other organizations trying to inculcate less use of water among people are positively influencing the market. Factors propelling the demand for laundry appliances in the country are rising middle-class population, changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and increasing standard of living. The Minimum Energy Performance Standard (MEPS ) imposed by the government of South Africa is fostering the demand for energy-efficient laundry appliances in the market. For instance, Hisense introduced Smart wash technology that adjusts the timing of the laundry according to the weight of the clothes is gaining traction due to water efficiency and energy-efficient features.

However, many categories are witnessing a slower growth rate because first-time buyers and they are reluctant to buy washing appliances due to water usage concerns. Moreover, the rising cost of water and electricity supply has also affected the market. On-premise laundries are increasing services for commercial services such as healthcare services in the market. There is a lot of Small and medium enterprises and commercial startups ready to enter the market due to arising opportunities and low cost of setting laundromat in the country. Innovations and technology are further expected to lead to the growth of the market. In 2018, LG launched the “Twinwash” brand, allowing consumers to wash two loads of laundry clothes simultaneously.

Top Leading Companies of South Africa Laundry Appliances Market are Bosch, Hisense SA, LG, Midea, Samsung, AB Electrolux, Miele, Unilever South Africa, Tullis Laundry Solutions Africa (Pty) Ltd, Atlantic Cleaners, Bidvest Group Ltd (The), Combined Cleaners (Pty) Ltd, Desert Charm Trading 40 (Pty) Ltd, Levingers Franchising (Pty) Ltd, Nannucci Dry Cleaners (Pty) Ltd, Pressed In Time (Pty) Ltd, Servworx Integrated Service Solutions (Pty) Ltd, T&D Investments (Pty) Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends

Rising Sales of Automatic Washing Machines in South Africa



The number of households operating washing machines has risen significantly in the past for the South Africa laundry appliance market. According to Euromonitor, Automatic washing machines volume sales rose in the year 2017 by 18.7% as compared to the year 2012. However, automatic washing machines are still considered a non-eassential item by the middle income and lower-income households in the country. Freestanding washing machines had a higher percentage of sales in the market when compared to built-in washing machines. Defy, LG, and Samsung are among leading consumer-preferred brands for washing machines in South Africa.



Freestanding Appliances Held Major Share in the Laundry Appliances



Freestanding appliances are very popular in the South African Home Appliances market. Labor-saving laundry devices are more and more preferred by the consumers in the market. Choosing the right kind of laundry appliances has become important to consumers and appliance manufacturers in South Africa. Heavy Load and higher capacity machines are more in demand in the country. The advantage of freestanding appliances is that they can be moved easily within the households or nearby places. However, built-in appliances are also a new trend and preference in the market. Key players are adding technologically advanced features in the market and introducing new products to remain competitive in the market.

Highlights of the South Africa Laundry Appliances Market Report:

– Detailed overview of South Africa Laundry Appliances Market

– Changing the South Africa Laundry Appliances market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected South Africa Laundry Appliances market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of South Africa Laundry Appliances Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the South Africa Laundry Appliances Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. South Africa Laundry Appliances industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

