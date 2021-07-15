South Africa launches major military action against looting | free press

Johannesburg (AP) – With one of the largest military operations since its fledgling democracy, South Africa is looking to curb the violence that has been going on in parts of the country for days.

After a week of looting and arson, in addition to the already mobilized 5000 soldiers, another 25,000 soldiers are deployed. All available reservists were given marching orders, the army said in a statement. They must report to their units with all their equipment on Thursday. Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had informed parliament about the planned operation on Wednesday evening, she told eNCA TV channel. President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to approve it.

Although there were still isolated indications of looting, cleaning up started in many places on Thursday. Initial estimates are based on hundreds of millions of damage and about 20,000 jobs destroyed. Officially, the authorities continue to speak of 72 dead and many injured. TV images of a looted hardware store in Pietermaritzburg showed the recovery of several bodies – eyewitnesses spoke of at least seven other deaths.

Dozens of deaths, major damage and destroyed jobs

The supply problems announced by President Ramaphosa occurred in the Alexandra township near Johannesburg, but also in the port city of Durban. There were miles of queues at gas stations that were still open. After fighting for the scarce gas, soldiers captured the place. The aerial photos also showed long lines of more than a hundred meters in front of the supermarkets that were still open.

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the discovery of tens of thousands of live ammunition in a suburb of Durban on Wednesday evening. He told TV channel Newzroom Africa: “Some people are preparing for war.” It is wrong for people to plunder just out of hunger – some armed themselves too. “A dangerous situation,” he said without further explanation. According to official information, 15 people were killed in tension with the Indian population in the Phoenix suburb of Durban – Cele spoke of “ugly scenes” there. Durban – a sister city of Bremen – has had a strong Indian population since colonial times.

Attacks on minorities

Cele also announced house searches in the affected areas, which had begun in Gauteng province around Johannesburg. “In a lot of households, in a lot of homes in South Africa, there will be some pretty tough times because we’re going to come in and ask for receipts,” he said at a news conference in Phoenix on Thursday.

The province of KwaZulu-Natal on the east coast and the metropolitan area around the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria (Gauteng province) are particularly hard hit by the violence. The government mobilized the army because the police outnumbered the looters. Neighborhood groups and vigilante groups are now forming. The influential taxi companies are now also trying to prevent attacks on key infrastructure. They also targeted clinics, drug stores, and even schools.

The riots had started with protests against the imprisonment of ex-President Jacob Zuma of KwaZulu-Natal. A week ago, he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for ignoring the judiciary. The protests soon developed into large-scale riots. The army is now mainly deployed in the affected provinces. According to military expert Darren Olivier, 30,000 soldiers would mobilize the entire armed forces of the Cape State. It is therefore unclear whether South Africa can still participate as planned in a relief force of the regional alliance of states, SADC, to fight terrorism in the neighboring state of Mozambique.