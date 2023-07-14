South Africa Grapples With Putin’s Plan to Attend BRICS Summit

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia is pushing forward with plans to attend a summit in South Africa subsequent month, even because the host nation grapples with diplomatic and authorized fallout of his anticipated presence, South Africa’s deputy president mentioned on Friday.

South Africa is scheduled to carry a gathering of BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — in Johannesburg in August. The heads of state from the opposite 4 nations are anticipated to attend, however a global arrest warrant for Mr. Putin has positioned South Africa in a quandary.

“It’s a giant dilemma for us,” the deputy president, Paul Mashatile, instructed the South African information web site News24. “After all, we can not arrest him. It’s virtually such as you invite your good friend to your own home, after which arrest them. That’s why for us, his not coming is one of the best answer.”

The Worldwide Prison Court docket has accused Mr. Putin of conflict crimes over his position within the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian youngsters. South Africa, a member of the court docket, is obligated to arrest Mr. Putin if he arrives within the nation. Conscious of their heat relations with Russia, South African officers have mentioned they’re searching for authorized recommendation in assessing their obligations to the worldwide court docket.