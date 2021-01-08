South Africa Gold Mining Market Report- Impact of COVID-19 | Harmony Gold Mining Company, Sibanye-Stillwater

ReportsnReports added South Africa Gold Mining Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. South Africa Gold Mining Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. South Africa Gold Mining Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd, Sibanye-Stillwater, Gold Fields, Pan African Resources, DRDGOL, and Anglo American Platinum

South Africa Gold Mining Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the South African gold industry. It provides historical and forecast data on gold production and reserves by country and production by company. The report also includes an extensive demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global gold industry, such as the jewelry, and ETF’s. It further profiles of major gold producers and provides information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

South African gold mine production continues to experience the severe downtrend, primarily due to rising mining costs, union strikes and power disruptions. In 2020, the countrys gold production is expected to decline by a substantial 10.9%, to reach 3.2moz, due to temporary suspensions of operations, during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, along with rising mining costs in the country. Looking ahead, South African gold mine production over the forecast period (2021-2024) is expected to remain flat, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 0.6%.

– The report contains an overview of South African gold mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the South African gold mining industry.

– It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by company, major operating mines, major exploration and development projects, demand and trade.

– To gain an understanding of the South African gold mining industry, including relevant drivers and the impact of COVID-19

– To understand historical and forecast trends in South African gold production, and trade

– To gain an overview of the global gold demand

– To identify the key players in the South African mining industry

– To gain a complete view of all major active, exploration and development projects

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Reserves, Production and Prices

2.1 Gold Reserves by Country

2.2 Gold Production

2.3 Gold Prices

3. Gold Assets

3.1 Active Mines

3.2 Exploration Projects

3.3 Development Projects

4. Demand

5. Major Gold Producers

5.1 Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd

5.2 Sibanye Stillwater Ltd

5.3 Gold Fields Ltd

5.4 Pan African Resources Plc

5.5 DRDGOLD Ltd

5.6 Anglo American Platinum Ltd

6. Fiscal regime

6.1 Governing Bodies

6.2 Laws, Licenses, and Permits

6.3 Prospecting and Mining Rights

6.4 Prospecting and Mining Obligations

6.5 Taxes and Royalties

7. Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Methodology

7.3 Coverage

7.4 Secondary Research