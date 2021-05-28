South Africa: German financial support for vaccine production | free press

The corona crisis is global – and so is the way out. To speed up vaccinations in Africa, Health Minister Spahn has pledged $1 million in aid during a visit to the Cape.

Pretoria (dpa) – Germany wants to financially support South Africa in setting up its own production of corona vaccines for the entire continent.

The federal government is prepared to make available up to 50 million euros, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said Friday at an event in the capital Pretoria. A common concern with France and the European Union is to support the necessary technology transfer. Africa currently imports 99 percent of vaccines.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for greater transparency and accountability in the supply of vaccines to poorer countries. It is important to know when and how many cans are delivered to which country, Macron said at the event at the University of Pretoria. More transparency is also needed when it comes to prices for vaccines. “It’s the best way not to waste government money.” Barriers to access to vaccines must be removed, including restrictions on exports.

Spahn against withdrawal of patent protection

Differences became apparent over the issue of easing patent protection for coronavirus vaccines. Spahn said at a previous meeting in Johannesburg: “Voluntary cooperation based on persuasion is always more effective than forced cooperation.” German vaccine developers wanted to collaborate with other manufacturers in the world. “We would like to support you with that.” Macron spoke out in favor of suspending patent rights for vaccines where they were an obstacle for the duration of the pandemic.

At the start of his two-day visit, Spahn met his colleague Zweli Mkhize, who provided information on the current status of the pandemic in the 59 million-population country. Strict travel guidelines apply to holidaymakers from Germany due to a variant of the coronavirus that is widespread in South Africa. A tour of the Institute of Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg also led to a German-funded analyzer for PCR tests.

The background to Spahn’s visit was also the EU’s announcement to promote vaccine production and access in Africa. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced last week that the EU would support the construction of sites with one billion euros.

