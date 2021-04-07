South Africa Electric Power Steering market 2021 Strategic Assessments ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Delphi Automotive Systems

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the South Africa Electric Power Steering Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for South Africa Electric Power Steering investments from 2021 till 2025.

South Africa Electric Power Steering market is growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354003/south-africa-electric-power-steering-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VIIIXX

The South Africa Electric Power Steering market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Delphi Automotive Systems, GKN PLC, Hitachi Automotiec Systems, Hyundai Mobis Co, Infineon Technologies, JTEKT Corporation, Mando Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, NSK Ltd.

Industry News And Developments:

Infiniti Q50 incorporated direct adaptive steering in vehicles, which involves sensors in the car that continuously monitor the steering wheel’s position. Also, torque sensors are integrated into the EPS system. The torque sensors measure the effort applied by the driver to steer the vehicle.

Scope of the Report

Automotive EPS Motor is an integral component, due to its basic functionality of allowing the driver to steer the car by augmenting steering efforts needed to turn the steering wheel. Factors such as extensive ownership of personal vehicles and growing technological advancements will see the rise of the EPS market.

Among regions, the United Kingdom is one of the dominating nations in the automotive EPS market. The EPS market is primarily driven by the growing luxury vehicle production and sales, owing to the increasing preference for safety and comfort. Also, rapid electrification of vehicles and rising stringency of emission norms in developed economies such as the United Kingdom is expected to increase the demand for EPS installed cars.

Key Market Trends

ECU is the fastest-growing component amongst all Electric Power Steering (EPS) components

ECU consists of 3 significant components that are the control module, power module, and control software. The control module gives access to power the switches and performs diagnostics functions in the power module. While the power module consists of three half-bridges where each half-bridge powers one phase of the three-phase electric. Lastly, the control software is the algorithm that enables the control of the speed and torque of the electric of the EPS unit. However, designers face challenges such as meeting flexible but a cost-effective architecture that can be equipped in cars ranging from SUVs to compact vehicles by satisfying power requirements for different steering rack load.

Government Initiatives and Growing Emphasis on Safer Automotive Systems are Driving the Market

Driven by these factors, automobile manufacturers are incorporating several systems in vehicles that enhance safety. Advanced safety and security features are no longer restricted to premium vehicles. Consumers are now more concerned about safety systems and technologies, and therefore, they are more interested in opting for cars that are equipped with better safety systems.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354003/south-africa-electric-power-steering-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VIIIXX

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: South Africa Electric Power Steering Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Purchase This Report @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202151907?mode=su?Mode=VIIIXX

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com