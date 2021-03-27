South Africa Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Technological Innovations,Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2021-2025

The South Africa Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the South Africa Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the South Africa Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market: Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Medison, Siemens Healthineers AG

Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the South African diagnostic imaging equipment market are the rising burden of chronic diseases in the country and technological advancements in diagnostic imaging. The burden of chronic diseases has been increasing steadily in South Africa. Imaging tests using radiography, ultrasounds, fluoroscopy, and nuclear medicine create visual representations of a bodys internal organs, to help better study and understand chronic diseases.

Technological advancements in medical imaging are increasing in the market studied. New imaging techniques that reveal greater anatomical details are available in most of the diagnostic labs and hospitals. Companies, like Aidoc and Nvidia, enable their developers to apply a wide range of AI-powered applications in the existing medical imaging equipment. Therefore, technological advancements can help increase applications involving diagnostic medical imaging.

Key Market Trends

Oncology is One of the Fastest Growing Segments During the Forecast Period

– The use of imaging is highly prevalent in the diagnosis of cancer. It is used to find or detect tumors and other abnormalities, determine the extent of disease, and evaluate the effectiveness of treatment. Imaging may also be used while conducting biopsies and other surgical procedures.

– In South Africa, the use of imaging techniques to detect cancer and use imaging during treatment is expected to increase, due to the expected increasing incidence of cancer in the country. As per 2018 statistics by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the number of cases of cancer is expected to increase from approximately 107,000 to more than 140,000, by 2030. This factor is expected to positively impact market growth in the region.

Market Size Estimation:

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

