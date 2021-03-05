South Africa Contract Logistics Market Report Analytical Growth during 2019-2027| Business Market Insights

The South Africa Contract Logistics Market the automotive sector contributes significant share in the country’s imports and exports, with foreign trade being the essence of South African’s economy. This offers a prosperous opportunity for the contract logistics players to expand their presence in South Africa and also boost the prospects for South Africa contract logistics market.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South Africa Contract Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027.

South Africa contract logistics market accounted to US$ 528.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 782.2 Mn by 2027.

The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South Africa Contract Logistics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Cargo Carriers (Pty) Limited

Ceva Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV A/S

Imperial Logistics

Laser Group

Namlog

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South Africa Contract Logistics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South Africa Contract Logistics market segments and regions.

The research on the Contract Logistics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South Africa Contract Logistics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South Africa Contract Logistics market.

