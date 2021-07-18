South Africa commemorates Mandela’s reconciliation work | free press

Johannesburg (AP) – After days of violence in parts of the country, South Africa celebrated the so-called “Mandela Day” in a somber mood on Sunday.

The day commemorates the birthday of the first black president of the Cape Republic, Nelson Mandela, from his work of reconciliation after the abolition of racist apartheid and was officially recognized by the United Nations. The headlines in the Cape’s Sunday newspapers ranged from “South Africa’s Broken Heart” (“Sunday Times”) to “Spiral of Violence, Crime Derail Mandela’s Dream of Reconciliation” (“Sunday Independent”).

Security situation largely stabilized

Because the security situation has largely stabilized after the mobilization of 25,000 soldiers, many volunteers have started clearing up work in the affected provinces. The nation’s social cohesion was invoked repeatedly on social media, which President Cyril Ramaphosa had repeatedly emphasized in a TV speech to the nation.

According to him, an unnamed group of twelve had attempted to instigate and coordinate a sort of collective frenzy of looting and violence. One of them has been arrested and the others are still being sought.

Ramaphosa even spoke of a “revolt” in his speech. The aim of the unnamed lenders was to destabilize the economy. He warned that their networks had not yet been destroyed. The government was ill-prepared for destruction and sabotage, he admitted.

212 people were killed

212 people have been killed in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal and the metropolitan area around the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria (Gauteng province), according to official information. More than 2,550 people were arrested.

“We’ve lost our innocence, racism is on the rise again,” Sello Hatang of the Mandela Foundation said in a TV interview. The extreme inequality and poverty in the country was a ticking time bomb. “We are a violent democracy, we can do better,” he said. Those who ignore Mandela’s values ​​must be held accountable. Each individual must now ask themselves difficult questions. This year, “Mandela Day” also commemorates the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the state constitution, which is considered one of the most progressive in the world. It then came into effect on February 4, 1997.

The protests initially centered on the imprisonment of ex-President Jacob Zuma of KwaZulu-Natal, who was sentenced to 15 months for ignoring the judiciary. The protest was soon followed by large-scale riots.