South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking. | Arconic, BORBET GmbH, Burquip, Enkei, Globalwheels

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

South Africa automotive trailer wheel rims market is expected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.3 Bn during the forecast period of 2018-2026. This is owing to increasing heavy vehicle production in the country, which was 25,162 in 2017 and reached 27,493 in 2018, according to International Organization for Motor Vehicle Manufacturers. Moreover, the government of South Africa has planned to increase the production of automotive components, medium and heavy commercial vehicle production to 1.2 billion units per year by 2020, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis.

Market Dynamics

Trailer wheel rims is expected to witness significant adoption in the road transport & logistics applications during the forecast period. In South Africa, road transportation sector is considered as the backbone of the country’s economy. Moreover, increasing demand for heavy vehicles in transportation and logistics sector of the country is propelling demand for heavy vehicle production and thus, increasing the demand for automotive trailer wheel rims in South Africa. In addition, the demand for alloy wheel rims is becoming a trend, owing to its light weight and fuel efficient properties, and also its attractive physical appearance through its design.

South Africa Automotive Industry Trends:

Due to increasing developments in South Africa’s automotive industry, many automotive players are providing innovative products and solutions to meet the market needs in such a competitive market. For instance, in March 2014, Alcoa, the subsidiary of Arconic, introduced the world’s lightest heavy-duty truck wheels, which aids in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. These wheels are 47% lighter than steel wheels of the same size.

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market Keyplayers: Arconic, BORBET GmbH, Burquip, Enkei, Globalwheels, JBH Wheels, MAXION Wheels, Stamford Sport Wheels, Titan International Inc., and TSW Alloy Wheels.

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market Taxonomy

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market, By Product Type:

Tubeless

Tube-type

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market, By Size:

<18 Inches

18-20 Inches

>20 Inches

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market, By Material Type:

Steel

Alloy

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market, By Distribution Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

