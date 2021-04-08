South Africa Automotive Actuators Market Analysis and Business Scenario 2025: Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Hitachi Ltd

The South Africa Automotive Actuators Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, South Africa Automotive Actuators market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the South Africa Automotive Actuators market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The South Africa Automotive Actuators Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the South Africa Automotive Actuators Market: Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, BorgWarner Inc, Aptiv Plc, and others.

Recent developments in the market are –

In 2019, Progressive Automations introduced a wide range of electric linear actuators models. The electric linear actuators have unique capabilities for possible versatile applications. The linear actuator manufacturer offers 12V models covered with an 18-month warranty. Besides, consumers have an opportunity to customize the chosen model for specific demands, including voltage, force, stroke length, dimensions, and feedback control.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Will Help the Actuators Market to Grow

The actuators market has evolved from a working mechanic application to a fully automotive. Factors such as increasing fuel efficiency rules in South Africa are resulting in consumer awareness to use automobiles, which give a higher performance for the same fuel efficiency.

The engine actuator products, maximize the potential of modern engine management, offering consistency and improved performance, thus reducing CO2 emissions from vehicles of all classes. As a result, automotive actuators will experience a higher deployment in various automotive applications.

The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, along with the rising demand for advanced actuator products, among the buyers, is compelling the major manufacturers to invest in RandD activities. The sales of luxury cars in South Africa have gone up, which will have a positive impact on the Automotive Actuators Market.

Electric Actuators is Driving the Growth of The Market

Many technological advancements have been done in the automotive market field, which has had a direct impact on the automotive actuators, which is witnessing newer challenges and developments. Problems such as improving effectiveness with various functional components in the vehicle ranging from Throttle Actuator, Brake Actuator, Closure Actuator (Window, Door, and Sunroof), and Other Application Types are driving towards the research and development of the market.

The electrical actuators are equipped with most of the newer vehicles. They emit lesser heat, lower noise emission, design, and offer flexible installation options. Additionally, since they run on battery, they can deliver higher torque while they are also compact and lightweight, making it an optimum choice over the regular actuators. Advanced electrical circuiting and also well-designed software make actuators easier to operate. Electric actuators are widely used in window lifts, power tailgate drive, seat adjustment, and sunroof drive.

There is also a growing demand for features offering better comfort to the passengers, which has become a necessary factor for top manufacturers to differentiate to each in the growing actuators industry. As a result, OEMs invest heavily in efforts to enhance the driving and passenger experience by proving the best actuators to its customers.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The South Africa Automotive Actuators Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

