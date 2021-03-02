Sourcing Software Market Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026 | JAGGAER, Inc., Coupa Software Incorporated, Zycus Inc., Ariba Inc., IBM Corporation

The Sourcing Software Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Sourcing Software market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Sourcing Software market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Sourcing Software market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Sourcing Software industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global Sourcing Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.4% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Sourcing Software Market: JAGGAER, Inc., Coupa Software Incorporated, Zycus Inc., Ariba Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Infor Inc., Capgemini SE, and others.

Key Market Trends

Retail Industry to Hold Significant Share

– The digital transformation in the retail industry supply chain is anticipated to drive the retail sourcing and procurement market. Advancements in digital technologies are revamping the supply chain management and are poised to change the way procurement delivers value to retailers.

– According to a recent survey, around 84% of procurement businesses believe that digital transformation would substantially change the way services are offered over the next three to five years.

– With the rise of internet shopping and significant shifts in consumer buying patterns, different trends are shaping the retail industry in the last few years. With an aggressive competition, retailers are struggling to maintain the inventory and find profitability to initiate them to take a defensive position.

Asia-Pacific to witness Significant Growth

– The rapid economic growth in emerging countries such as India and China are anticipated to provide opportunities for sourcing solution providers. According to the World Bank, India’s GDP is estimated to grow at 6.7% in 2017 and further at 7.3% in 2018. While, China’s GDP is expected to grow at 6.8% and 6.4%, respectively, in 2017 and 2018. Changing demographics, increasing disposable income and urbanization are driving growth in the industries such as manufacturing, retail, IT and telecom in India.

– Also, increasing private and foreign player investments in the country is propelling the overall growth. For instance, Walmart Inc., Tesco.com and GAP Inc. are sourcing their products from India and are shifting towards establishing their sourcing centers instead of third-party buying centers. Rapid economic growth in emerging economies and increasing disposable income are expected to serve as an opportunity for retail sourcing and procurement vendorss.

Recent developments in the market are –

– September 2018: Coupa Software acquired technology assets of DCR Workforce, a provider of contingent workforce management and services procurement software. The acquisition further enhances Coupa’s vision of enabling businesses to manage all their organization’s business spend, including contingent workforce spend, within a comprehensive BSM platform.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Sourcing Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

