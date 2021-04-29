Soundbar Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026 | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Soundbar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global soundbar market grew at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. A soundbar, also known as media bar, is an oblong-shaped, slender device with built-in speakers that helps to create surround sound and stereo effect. It is designed to improve audio quality by acquiring minimal space and eliminating the need for multiple speakers and external wiring. A soundbar can be connected to various electronic devices, such as computers, laptops, televisions and music players.

Market Trends

The global soundbar market is driven by the rising adoption of smart devices and the growing popularity of subscription-based media platforms, such as Amazon Prime and Netflix. The market is further facilitated by the introduction of 4K and 8K television technologies. Apart from this, the construction of smart homes and the integration of soundbars with voice assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistance, have further escalated the installation of soundbars in residential spaces. Moreover, rapid digitalization, transformations in the music industry and technological advancements are some of the other factors that have resulted in the increased demand for soundbars across the globe.

Soundbar 2021-2026: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key players include

Bose Corporation

Edifier

Harman International Industries

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Polk Audio

Samsung

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

The report has segmented on the basis of type, installation method, connectivity, application and region

Breakup by Type:

Wall-Mounted

Tabletop

Others

Breakup by Installation Method:

Active Soundbar

Passive Soundbar

Others

Breakup by Connectivity:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Breakup by Application:

Home Audio

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Others



As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

