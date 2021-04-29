Soundbar Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026 | IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Soundbar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global soundbar market grew at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. A soundbar, also known as media bar, is an oblong-shaped, slender device with built-in speakers that helps to create surround sound and stereo effect. It is designed to improve audio quality by acquiring minimal space and eliminating the need for multiple speakers and external wiring. A soundbar can be connected to various electronic devices, such as computers, laptops, televisions and music players.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soundbar-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The global soundbar market is driven by the rising adoption of smart devices and the growing popularity of subscription-based media platforms, such as Amazon Prime and Netflix. The market is further facilitated by the introduction of 4K and 8K television technologies. Apart from this, the construction of smart homes and the integration of soundbars with voice assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistance, have further escalated the installation of soundbars in residential spaces. Moreover, rapid digitalization, transformations in the music industry and technological advancements are some of the other factors that have resulted in the increased demand for soundbars across the globe.
Soundbar 2021-2026: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these Key players include
- Bose Corporation
- Edifier
- Harman International Industries
- LG Electronics
- Panasonic Corporation
- Polk Audio
- Samsung
- Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
- Sony Corporation
- Yamaha Corporation
The report has segmented on the basis of type, installation method, connectivity, application and region
Breakup by Type:
- Wall-Mounted
- Tabletop
- Others
Breakup by Installation Method:
- Active Soundbar
- Passive Soundbar
- Others
Breakup by Connectivity:
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Home Audio
- Commercial
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Others
Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soundbar-market
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Database as a Service Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/database-as-a-service-market
Cloud ITSM Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-itsm-market
Edge Computing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/edge-computing-market
Computer-Aided Engineering Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/computer-aided-engineering-market
Data Center Cooling Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-cooling-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group