Soul Hackers 2 trailer 4, new key visual confirms English release date

Ringo and her comrades will do something to forestall the apocalypse. Pic credit score: Atlus/SEGA

The much-anticipated Soul Hackers 2 has a brand new trailer showcasing extra of this visually-stunning JRPG that mixes cyberpunk and supernatural themes. It premiered on the Japanese YouTube channel of Atlus on August 5, 2022, offering a short overview of the primary characters, demons, villains, battles, and exploration inside the sport’s world.

Nonetheless, this trailer got here out after the English language Soul Hackers 2 — Twisted Fates Trailer premiered on the Official ATLUS West channel on August 4, 2022. And whereas the 2 trailers share just a few cinematic scenes, the English model is far shorter, lacking the exploration and battle scenes of the Japanese model.

One other notable distinction between the 2 trailers is that they announce completely different dates for the Japanese and Western releases. In Japan, Soul Hackers 2 will launch on August 25, 2022, and in Western territories, it’ll launch on August 26, 2022.

Whatever the territory — Soul Hackers 2 — will come out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection X/S, Xbox One, and PC (out there via Steam). Sega may also publish the sport in markets outdoors of Japan.

However since Soul Hackers 2 is a sequel — what collection is it primarily based on? It’s a part of the Shin Megami Tensei collection and a sequel to Satan Summoner: Soul Hackers, initially launched in Japan on November 13, 1997, for the Sega Saturn.

An up to date Nintendo 3DS model of Satan Summoner: Soul Hackers hit Japan on August 30, 2012, and North America on April 16, 2013. It’s identified for its up to date city setting and darkish cyberpunk really feel. And delivering deep and satisfying RPG mechanics.

What’s Soul Hackers 2 about?

The important thing visible of Soul Hackers 2 portrays the next characters: Raven, Arrow, Saizo, Milady, Iron Masks, Ringo, and Figue. Pic credit score: Atlus/SEGA

People have change into accustomed to trendy conveniences and immersed in a neon-lit world full of technological developments. However behind the scenes, two organizations battle for supremacy. Made up of Satan Summoners, The Phantom Society and the Yatagarasu make the most of the ability of Demons of their supernatural warfare.

Nonetheless, a digital hivemind referred to as Aion watches from afar and ultimately achieves sentience. Aion calculates {that a} world-ending disaster will occur quickly and makes an attempt to cease it by sending forth two of its brokers, Ringo and Figue.

These brokers will workforce up with Arrow, Milady, and Saizo to cope with the enigmatic Iron Masks and his minions. Will they have the ability to cease the upcoming apocalypse? Effectively, we hope there’s a satisfying ending for players that play via to the top.

Who’re voicing the primary characters?

Few know the true id of Iron Masks, the mysterious satan summoner of the Phantom Society. Pic credit score: Atlus/SEGA

Now we have affirmation of the next Japanese and English voice workers up to now:

Tomoyo Kurosawa / Megan Harvey as Ringo

Nanako Mori / Erica Mendez as Figue

Kaito Ishikawa / Zach Aguilar as Arrow

Ami Koshimizu / Erica Lindbeck as Milady

Masaya Matsukaza / Griffin Puatu as Saizo

Soul Hackers 2 looks as if a worthy sequel to the cult favourite, Satan Summoner: Soul Hackers. With promising titles similar to STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE on the best way, JRPG followers may have a lot to select from within the coming months.