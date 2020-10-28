Sosh’s limited 4G cellular plan continues!

Cellular operators have started a price war and are offering more aggressive deals than the others. Today we learn that Sosh has decided to extend his promotion until mid-November.

80 GB in limited series without duration

For some time now we’ve seen a lot of promotional offers on 4G packages at extremely competitive prices, but if we read the little lines we can see that the price doubles after 6 months or 1 year. With Sosh, this is not the case with the limited series of 80 GB. In fact, the operator announces that he will not make an increase even after a year. You can therefore enjoy it to the fullest with the Realme X50, which is currently on sale.

This package includes:

80 GB DATA in 4G from France 12 GB DATA in 4G from Europe Unlimited calls from France and Europe Unlimited SMS and MMS from France and Europe

In terms of price, it costs 15.99 euros per month with no commitment so you can cancel if you want.

3 good reasons to crack

Orange12 Go network in Europe! No obligation and no increase

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.