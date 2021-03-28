Sorghum and Sorghum Seeds Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2023

The global sorghum and sorghum seeds market was valued at $8,279 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $10,591 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2023. Sorghum is an ancient grain originated in Africa and is now grown in different regions across the globe such as South America, China, India, and the U.S. Sorghum grows using less water and other natural resources and is often referred to as the camel of crops. Sorghum is naturally gluten free and is safe for the consumers suffering from celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Sorghum plantation is on a rapid increase since the crop gains importance as a versatile plant that can tolerate different soil toxicities, drought, and a wide range of temperatures and altitudes.

Increase in demand for flex fuel vehicles that need biofuel and rise in adoption of forage and sweet sorghum especially for cattle and livestock feed are anticipated to boost the market growth. Moreover, rapid urbanization, increase in commercialization of biofuel as well as rise in expenditure capability of the middle class population group especially in the densely populated emerging economies such as China and India are some other key aspects that drive the growth of the global sorghum and sorghum seeds market. Moreover, on account of its cost effectiveness and gluten free nature, sorghum finds extensive applications in ethanol production. Thus, rapid growth of the global alcoholic beverages industry is anticipated to drive the global sorghum and sorghum seeds market during the forecast period. However, increase in competition from alternatives coupled with changes in consumer preferences hamper the market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31294

The global sorghum and sorghum seeds market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into grain sorghum, forage sorghum, biomass sorghum, and sweet sorghum. On the basis of application, it is divided into human feed, biofuel & ethanol, and livestock feed. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market focus on key market strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They also focus on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever competitive market.

Some of the key players in the global market include:

National Sweet Sorghum Producers & Processors Assn

National Sorghum Producers

Sorghum Forum Of South Africa

Shri Lal Mahal Group

Richardson Seeds

Mabele Fuels

Advanta Seeds US

DuPont

Archer Daniels Midland

Ingredion.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise sorghum market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Grain Sorghum

Forage Sorghum

Biomass Sorghum

Sweet Sorghum

By Application

Human Feed

Biofuel and Ethanol

Livestock Feed

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31294

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include:

Associated British Foods

General Mills

Sai Agro Exim

SEMO Milling

Chromatin Inc.

Bunge Limited

Cargill Incorporated

Dow AgroSciences LLC

Blue River Hybrids

Taj Agro International Ltd.

La Crosse Seed LLC

Hancock Farm and Seed Company

Pacific Seeds

Allied Seed LLC

Dyna-Gro Seed

*The above list of companies is not profiled in the report, and can be added based on client interest.