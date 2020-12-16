Sorbitol Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Report And Forecasts 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sorbitol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global sorbitol market size reached a volume of 2.56 Million Metric Tons in 2019. Sorbitol is a kind of sugar alcohol that occurs naturally in plants and fruits and can also be manufactured synthetically from glucose. It is added in food products and tablets to extend their shelf-life, prevent them from drying and aging, as well as prevent the precipitation of sugar effectively. Due to its non-cariogenic and sweetening properties, sorbitol is used in the production of a wide range of products such as toothpaste, candies, ice-creams, syrups, jams, jellies and beverages. It also works as a laxative by drawing water into the large intestine, improving bowel movement.

Global Sorbitol Market Trends:

Sorbitol has a wide range of applications in diverse industries. It is used as an additive, sweetener and thickening agent in the food industry; as a bodying agent in the textile, paper and pharmaceutical industries; as a feedstock for manufacturing vitamin C tablets; and as a moisturizer in cosmetics and personal care products. Moreover, sorbitol is used in a number of dietary foods and beverages wherein it serves as a low-calorie natural sweetener. Consequently, the growing population of people who have diabetes has increased the sales of food products containing sorbitol. Apart from this, as sorbitol has no harmful effects on the oral health and does not contribute to tooth decay, it is extensively utilized in culinary preparations like cake, candy, chewing gums and desserts, and in non-food items like toothpaste and mouth-wash. The rising demand for low sugar products, on account of rising health consciousness among consumers, is further expected to boost the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to reach a volume of 2.83 Million Metric Tons by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.60% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Summary:

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into cosmetics and toiletries, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, toothpaste, industrial surfactants and others.

On the basis of the type, the market has been categorized into powder and liquid sorbitol.

The market has been classified on the basis of the feedstock into corn, wheat, cassava and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into China, the United States, Europe, Indonesia and India.

