Sorbic Acid Market | Business Overview, Challenges, Driving Factors, Competitive Scenario And Industry Growth Forecast

Objective of the Report:

Major objective of the Sorbic Acid market report is to impart knowledge to business explorers to understand the Sorbic Acid market growth during the forecast period. It also offers a competitive landscape defining the profiles of top players driving the Sorbic Acid idustry growth. The study emphasizes on mergers and collaborations between the key players in order to explore the business expansion opportunities by building global connectivity. From a regional perspective, the Sorbic Acid market report provides regional segmentation of market which shows regional demand and trends.

Market Overview:

Sorbic acid (2, 4-hexadienoic acid) and its mineral salts are defined as naturally occurring organic compounds primarily used as food preservative. This acid was first isolated from the unripe berries of Sorbus Aucuparia and it is an unsaturated fatty acid exhibiting inhibitory effects against molds, yeasts, and bacteria involving most food borne pathogens.The global sorbic acid market will reach at an estimated value of USD 139.39 billion and grow at a rate of 2.25% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing use of synthetic preservatives like sorbic acid is a vital factor driving the growth of sorbic acid market.Rise in the adoption as food preservative is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rise in the demand for sorbic acid salts, rise in the favourable soluble properties of sorbic acid salts, growing application of synthetic preservatives, rise in the utilisation of convenience food items as the lifestyles change and increase in the awareness about the quality preservative use of protein drinks in the sporting sector are the major factors among others driving the sorbic acid market.

Majory Competitor in Sorbic Acid Industry:

The major players covered in the sorbic acid market report are Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, PT Halim Sakti Pratama, QINGDAO KAISON CHEMICALS CO., LTD, Suzhou-Chem, Inc, AVATAR CORPORATION, KIC Chemicals, Inc., Prinova Group LLC, Continental Chemical USA, ROSE FOODSTUFF CHEMISTRY COMPANY LIMITED, Seidler Chemical Co, Inc. and Wego Chemical & Mineral Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

