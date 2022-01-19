soon the long-awaited battle between the Avengers and the Eternals

With this Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Marvel has allowed fans around the world to venture into the intricacies of the multiverse, which also presents an opportunity for our favorite superheroes to meet, resulting in sometimes incongruous alliances, but which very often leads to titan fights. But if the MCU only recently started developing these crossovers, it’s an element that’s been in the comics for a long time. And yes, the next comics of 2022 prepare a series of surprises for us, with big names in the Marvel universe.

the long-awaited crossover

This year 2022 failed to bring answers to some of the biggest debates within the Marvel fandom. In fact, as in all works where we find a plethora of powerful characters, one more formidable than the other, one of the recurring questions concerns the so-called “power scaling”, ie the method of determining the strength of a character by comparison to the others characters in his series.

Both should ensure the cohesion of a universe, but also flatter the ego of the fans, whose favorite character is at the top, the question of the strongest character remains for many works, but above all a big question for many fans. Ultimately, the best way to provide an answer that is as objective as possible remains in the hands of the authors. Because instead of guessing in vain, you can have the answer right in a Dantesque match. And that’s what Marvel seems to have in store for us with Judgment Day, in this post shared on Twitter last year:

Judgment Day is coming. Summer 2022. pic.twitter.com/w7Owx8BYPT

December 27, 2021

Judgment Day, which is usually scheduled for the summer of 2022, was first announced in this teaser featuring the Avengers, Eternals, and X-Men logos. But the event was also referenced in the comic Timeless #1, released December 29, 2021, in which Kang the Conqueror summoned up some of the events and intrigue that will unfold in the Marvel Universe in 2022. At the moment we don’t. We still know very little about the Judgment Day comics, but as Comicbook reports, the cover of the Eternals #11 comic, slated for April 2022, reveals more. So we can see Kingo attacking Captain America with the phrase “Judgement Day is Coming” at the top (literally, “Judgement Day is Coming”).

the revival of tradition

Directed by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic, the Eternals comics, the first issue of which was released in January 2021, have revolutionized the franchise’s mythology, revealed long-hidden truths and changed its place in the Marvel Universe. And this spring, the Eternals will face new enemies who may turn out to be the Avengers. For a better understanding, check out Comic Eternals #9, released this month.

And as for Judgment Day, it seems consistent with previous Marvel events between some of the biggest franchises. 2012 saw the popular crossover Avengers vs. X-Men and 2016 saw Inhumans vs. X-Men.