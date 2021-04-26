Soon corona reception for vaccinated people? | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – For the increasing number of vaccinated people in Germany, the relaxation of the corona rules should soon be in sight.

The federal government is aiming to “change a draft regulation quickly,” as its spokesman Steffen Seibert said. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and state ministers also discussed the draft today. Specifically, this includes regulating reception for those who have been fully vaccinated, as is already provided for those who have tested negative. An early end to the established sequence of corona vaccinations is also in sight, once sufficient vaccination doses are expected.

According to a federal government key issues paper over the weekend, the same exceptions that apply to those who tested negative could apply to those who have been fully vaccinated and recovered, such as when entering shops and certain services. When entering from abroad, a quarantine can in most cases be omitted. In case of contact and exit restrictions, further exceptions should be made for vaccinated and convalescing people. Vaccinated, convalescent and tested people should also have other protective measures, such as masking requirements and distance, for longer periods of time. The proposed regulations require the approval of the Bundestag and Bundesrat.

HELP FOR RECOVERED PEOPLE: Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) told the German news agency: “For vaccinated people there should soon be no more tests and no more quarantine when traveling on vacation.” Until now, a test was compulsory for air travel when returning to Germany; when returning from countries with high corona rates, travelers in Germany must be quarantined.

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, said that, in view of exit restrictions in regions with a high infection rate, an answer should be given: “What about the vaccinated? Is that true for him, isn’t that true for him? The CDU chairman also warned to focus on young people. “The elderly were given priority in vaccination. And the elderly are now also the ones who say we can take back violations of fundamental rights. “That’s right.” But we have a whole generation of young people who are particularly suffering from the pandemic right now.

According to participants, Merkel generally made it clear at a CDU presidency meeting that what applies to those vaccinated does not apply to those tested. The safety of the vaccination is much more robust than that of tests. First, the newspaper “Bild” reported on the quotes.

THE VACCINATION PRIORITY: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn was against the rapid release of vaccinations for everyone. In May, vaccinations should first be offered to the third and final priority group, the CDU politician said on the TV channel “Welt”. In addition to people over 60, these were also supermarket salesmen, bus drivers, bailiffs and teachers at secondary schools. These are professional groups that cannot work from home. “They’ve been waiting for vaccinations for four or five months to protect themselves.” The next step is then the general task of prioritization. “I said in June. If it can be done sooner, because there will be more vaccine, then sooner. “

The vaccination sequence was established to first protect people at highest risk of severe and fatal corona courses with a vaccine deficiency. Berlin Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) campaigned against ARD to quickly lift the priority. He cannot say yet whether that will still be possible in May. “It is important that it happens quickly.” Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had spoken out in favor of approval in May.

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt suggested that younger people should be given more attention in prioritizing vaccinations and that they should be given preference. “This may be a sensible consideration from an epidemiological point of view,” he said on TV station Phoenix. The over-60s group is largely vaccinated. “We are now at a point where we need to think about going further back, coming from above? Or you could use the strategy to say: we now vaccinate the boys who do not usually get seriously ill, but who of course travel a lot, have to go to schools and day-care centers. ‘

THE STANDARD IN VACCINATION: According to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Monday (8:00 am), 23.4 percent of German citizens have now received a first vaccination – 7.2 percent have been fully vaccinated. Spahn estimates that one in three people in Germany received their first vaccination in the course of May. According to the RKI, about 29.9 million cans had been delivered on Sunday. 85.1 percent of them were injected. According to the Department of Health, manufacturers have pledged 80 million vaccine doses for the entire current second quarter, of which about 50 million from Biontech / Pfizer.

Starting in May alone, the vaccination centers will receive approximately 2.25 million doses per week from Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer. In addition, more than 65,000 doctors in medical practices participate in the vaccinations. As of this week, you will receive more than two million doses for the first time – over the next week that will be over three million doses.