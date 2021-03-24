soon a horror film from the game

Particularly popular, the Animal Crossing license is without a doubt one of the cutest ever produced. However, we learn of the existence of an amazing film project: a horror film set around the universe of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Explanations.

An amazing project

When the first Animal Crossing game appeared on Nintendo DS in 2004, no one imagined that the license would one day be the subject of a horror film. Indeed, the Animal Crossing saga for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, released in 2020, has always retained what defines its identity: its very kawaii aspect.

The Russian director Timur Bekmambetov, whom we especially know for Wanted: Choose your Destiny (with James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman and Angelina Jolie) or Abraham Lincoln: Hunter of Vampires, is working on a horror film project from the Animal Crossing universe.

In fact, we learned that the filmmaker has bought the rights to a short film, Don’t Peak, directed by Julian Terry, which tells the story of a young woman who realizes the actions she is taking on Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes a real impact. A revelation that is charming at first, but takes a more worrying turn when the heroine understands that a terrible monster is trying to leave the game to enter our world.

Don’t Peak is a six-minute short film that was shot while in custody. It was warmly welcomed at the digital festival where it was presented (South by Southwest) and is therefore eligible for a feature film adaptation. It is not known if Timur Bekmambetov will direct the film or if he will just be the producer.

The film is currently not officially distributed. Despite the “nanardesque” aspect of the film’s pitch, there is no doubt that Timur Bekmambetov’s next film will find a studio or streaming platform to distribute it. Indeed, the dialogues between the video game world and the real world are becoming increasingly attractive to the public, as evidenced by the immense success of Ready Player One by Steven Spielberg.

However, the question remains: How will Timur Bekmambetov manage to turn a short six-minute film into a feature film of over an hour? We will of course keep you informed of the progress of this project, as ambitious as it is surprising.