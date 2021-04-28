soon a fighting game with these legendary superheroes

NetherRealm, the studio behind the Mortal Kombat video games, Mortal Kombat versus DC Universe or the Injustice series, was working on a new project. That, to make a new crossover between two fighting game franchises. Which? Let’s find out.

Next bomb since 2019?

Would this be the sequel to Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe? According to insider Daniel Ritchmann, NetherRealm, the studio that has been working on the Mortal Kombat franchise since 2011, is currently developing a new fighting game that combines the Mortal Kombat universe with a standard fighting game franchise and the world of superheroes.

The successor studio to Midway Studios Chicago since the takeover of Warner Bros. in 2009 has been discreet since the release of the license’s outstanding final opus (2019), with Sub-Zero, Scorpion or Sonya Blade, apart from several expansions.

Two very close units

The name of this new and ambitious project? Marvel Fighters. As the name suggests, the seasoned fighters of the MK license and those of Marvel will face each other. Regarding platforms, Ritchmann explains on his Patreon page that the game was developed for the PS5. We were not told anything about another console. Would Sony keep an exclusive?

In the past, we’ve heard that NetherRealm came up with the idea of ​​making Mortal Kombat X an exclusive PS3 before bringing it to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We also know that Marvel and Sony sometimes go hand in hand. For example, we can turn to the contract that ties them to the next Spider-Man movie.

NetherRealm: a regular at Crossovers

Here’s definitely a theme that NetherRealm has mastered as the studio is behind the two episodes of Injustice, which released in 2013 and 2017 and which featured all of the characters from DC Comics. If this information still has to be absorbed with a grain of salt, the hypothesis appears very plausible. In the meantime, we’ve selected for you the top 15 bloodiest deaths in the last three Mortal Kombat video games.