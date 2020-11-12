Sony’s excellent wireless headphones WF-XB700 are a great alternative to AirPods

Apple’s AirPods are very popular, but there are many other models from the competition, like the very good Sony WF-XB700 that is currently for sale.

Sony WF-XB700: good battery life and good sound

The Sony WF-XB700 are true wireless headphones like the AirPods and have a very good battery life. In fact, Sony announces no less than 18 hours of continuous listening on a single charge. What’s more, they’re fast charging compatible and you can get an extra hour of battery life in just 10 minutes!

The Hitek surprise bag!

For only € 10 you can take home a mystery product worth at least € 15 to € 100: 2 TB hard drive, gaming keyboard, Iron Man Action Mk 85 figure, collectible figure and much more. More information here

You can also take them with you during your exercise classes as they are IPX43 certified which means they are not afraid of water or even sweat.

In terms of connectivity, the Sony WF-XB700 are equipped with Bluetooth. You only have to pair your smartphone or tablet once. Thanks to the microphones and controls, you can activate your voice assistant without having to take your phone out!

While they were at $ 149.99, they’ve just dropped to just $ 79.99, over 45% instant discount! They are perfect when you pair them with the Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G that is currently for sale.

3 good reasons to crack

Battery life fast charge Good audio quality

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.