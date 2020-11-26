Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless headphones are eligible for a discount of more than 80 euros

Recently we offered you the Apple AirPods Pro, today we go to Sony with the excellent Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless headphones, which are currently falling by 80 euros!

Sony WF-1000XM3: a great alternative to the Airpods Pro

It’s not just AirPods Pro in life, there are plenty of super quality competitors like the Sony WF-1000XM3.

This model offers powerful active noise cancellation thanks to the powerful QNI1e HD processor that automatically adapts to the user. And when you need to hear your surroundings, the WF-1000XM3 amplifies the outside sound while at the same time lowering your music. You have full control over the noise reduction.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 also has touch controls that you can use to browse your playlists, change the volume or answer your calls. You can also activate your preferred voice assistant (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri) with the tip of your finger.

The assembly is very easy as they are equipped with an NFC chip. You hand over your smartphone and are automatically paired.

In terms of autonomy, it takes 24 hours with the charging box.

It usually takes more than $ 250 to get them, but today they come back to $ 169 with this good plan. And if you’re looking to invest in a gaming laptop, we have this Asus TUF on offer!

Why succumb?

Audio quality Efficient NFC hardware for active noise reduction

