Sony reportedly tried to keep selling its games but failed

Last September, the death knell sounded on Sony’s side. Next generation games should be sold for around 80 euros. An announcement that gamers didn’t like and were forced to spend more and more on entertainment that they care about. However, according to a recent report, the Japanese publisher was ready to raise prices even further.

Games sold soon 90 €?

After a first step by Take-Two, Ubisoft, Sony and Microsoft followed the rise in prices for next-generation games. Although the first justifies this increase by game production costs higher than ever, Ubisoft and Microsoft will play the card on a case-by-case basis. As for Sony, to the chagrin of gamers, its exclusive products are being matched with us at a price of € 80. But if we are to believe Bloomberg, Sony would have liked to raise its prices even further.

The American media only received their information on condition of anonymity. This price increase was so unpopular that the publishers prefer to show the card and play it on a case-by-case basis. Fortunately, Sony heard Grund and capped the increase to € 80 for us or $ 70 in the US. Even so, the price hike should spread to become a new standard. It remains to be seen whether the price of indie games will also be affected.

At this point it is too early to see the full impact of this price hike. The first games, which were exhibited for € 80, have only just been introduced and follow the generation change in home consoles. However, if this price hike is sufficiently welcomed by Sony, the publisher may want to increase it again. Games for the next generation of consoles for € 90 in a few years? Possible. Unfortunately, small consumers will suffer.