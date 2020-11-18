Sony is planning a replenishment before Christmas. You can find the console here

Tomorrow is a great day! The PS5 is marketed in France. If you haven’t had the chance to pre-order the new Sony console, don’t panic! Several retailers have announced that PS5 will go on sale on November 19th. Aside from the fact that we need to be reactive and if not, don’t worry, the Japanese company has confirmed that there will be a replenishment before the Christmas holidays. We take stock.

Be there if you couldn’t pre-order the PS5

In a previous article, we featured the stores that will have inventory on the day the PS5 is launched. Today we know that the majority of online retailers will use a November 19th PS5 arrival to ensure delivery before Christmas. Here are the times each reseller will start offering sales, provided the schedule changes at the last minute

In order to :

Fnac will open orders this Thursday, November 19, from 10 a.m. and Amazon from 1 p.m. Brands like Leclerc, Auchan, Boulanger and CDiscount could start selling the PS5 at 11:59 p.m. tonight. Note that some brands reserve PS5 supplies for pre-orders that have already been placed. This is especially the case with micromania. The company has made it clear that it will no longer sell PS5 until a new announcement is made.

As a reminder, the CEO of Sony has indicated that PS5 stocks will be sufficient for the end of the year:

For this launch we are producing more PS5 than PS4. You can rest assured that we are working very hard to get significant volumes to market before and after Christmas.

It remains to be seen when the third wave of PS5 replenishments is scheduled, but we are monitoring the file and will keep you updated!