Sony has a very ambitious plan for Venom, Morbius, and the rest of the Spiderverse

Although Spider-Man is a Marvel-made hero, Sony owns the rights for now. If the character is now registered in the MCU, other equally cultured characters in his universe will not.

Spider-Man: new “friends” soon!

Sony and Marvel have shared the rights to the character of Peter Parker since 2015. On paper, Sony remains administrator of the weaver and leases the operation to Marvel in exchange for part of the income from the various productions in which the latter appears. If that agreement applies to Spider-Man, Sony will still own the rights to other characters in the universe, such as Venom, the filming of which was not critically received.

Sony also plans to produce more spin-offs from the Spider-Man universe to flesh out its Sony Picture Universe of Marvel Characters, which focuses on other characters such as Morbius, a vampire anti-hero (previously cameo in the Bonus Blade -DVD in) concentrated 1998, Guillermo del Toro was not allowed to use the character). The film is slated to hit theaters in 2022. A film based on Kraven the Hunter is also planned. Recently, Sony President Sanford Panitch stated that he had a plan to incorporate these characters into the MCU:

Indeed there is a plan. I think now maybe people will get a little clearer about where we are going, and I think when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out there will be even more information revealed.

A very poorly kept secret

Spider-Man: No Way Home is perhaps the film with some of Hollywood’s worst kept secrets. Sanford Panitch suggests that the film enables the creation of a multiverse that blends the works of Sony and Marvel. We’re quick to hope that Peter Parker can meet Tom Hardy’s Venom and personally, I can’t wait to see Kraven the Hunter in the Aaron Taylor-Johnson films.

So far, only three films from the Sony universe of Marvel characters are known. This is the first Venom, its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage (October 20, 2021) and Morbius (January 19, 2022), as explained above. We also know that three more films are in development. They are Madame Web, Spider-Woman and Kraven the Hunter. Other films such as Silver Sable, Black Cat, Sinister Six or Nightwatch have been announced but have either been changed to create other films, canceled or on standby.

But one question remains: what plan could Sony have with these characters? While Sony’s goal so far has been to share a character who travels between two cinematic universes, the above statements seem like the promise of an even more ambitious plan.

The ideal for Sony would be to embed the Spiderverse even deeper into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe by praising the characters the company owns the rights to. Because even though Spider-Man is owned by Sony, Tom Holland’s version is THE version of the MCU in the eyes of fans. If Venom did reasonably well at the box office, the movie’s critics have been grueling to say the least, and fans aren’t particularly thrilled with the upcoming Spiderverse productions. By finally bringing the Spiderverse into the MCU, Sony could add the aura of prestige surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe to its solo films. Especially since this solution could facilitate a financial transaction in favor of Sony if the group decides to finally sell the rights to the characters of the Spiderverse to Marvel Studios.