Sony announces the release dates of several excluded

During the panel at CES in Las Vegas, Sony inadvertently revealed several exclusive release dates in a video.

A good year in prospect for the PS5

So we can safely announce that Hitman 3 will be released on January 20th and Returnal is expected on March 19th, 2021. No big surprises with the release of the release dates, except maybe pragmata announced for … 2023 and not 2022.

The interest of this information is that we can see a bit of what this year 2021 should be like in terms of game releases. We invite you to discover the agenda below.

Hitman 3: January 20, 2021 Return: March 19, 2021Kena: March 2021Solar Ash: June 2021Little Devil Inside: July 2021Stray: October 2021Ghostwire Tokyo: October 2021Ratchet & Clank: 2021Horizon Forbidden West: 2021Project Athia: January 2022Pragmata: 2023

These release dates only apply to the games featured in the trailer at CES. Final Fantasy XVI is planned for later this year. Still, the calendar this year is especially rich for the PS5, which had the best start in home console history, as noted by Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive.