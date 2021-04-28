Sonobuoy Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Sonobuoy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global sonobuoy market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

A sonobuoy is a portable sonar system used to detect objects underwater and conduct multiple research and exploration activities. It consists of a radio transmitter and hydrophones for transferring ultra-high frequency. Sonobuoy is launched into the ocean by ships and aircraft for marine surveillance and anti-submarine warfare applications. Several types of sonobuoys include bathythermograph, multi-static, passive, active, and Differential Acoustic Frequency Analysis and Reading (DIFAR) buoys. These devices transmit sound waves to the seabed that gets reflected in the buoy and aid in detecting other submarines within the range to prevent potential attacks.

Market Trends

The increasing adoption of sonobuoys in the naval defense sector due to rising incidences of cross-border marine encroachments is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the expanding oil and gas industry, coupled with the growing demand for sonobuoys in mapping the composition of the seabed layers to identify reserves, is further augmenting the global market. Several technological upgradations have led to the emergence of sonobuoys with advanced sensing, range, and direction capabilities. In addition to this, the rising adoption of unmanned underwater vehicles is further expected to drive the market for sonobuoys.

Sonobuoy Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Radixon Group Pty Ltd (Robotron PTY Ltd.)

Sealandaire Technologies Inc.

Sparton Corporation

Tata Power SED

Thales Group

Ultra Group

The report has segmented the market on the basis of function, technology, installation, size, range, application and region.

Breakup by Function:

Active

Passive

Special Purpose

Breakup by Technology:

Bathythermo Buoy

Directional Command Activated

Data Link Communications

Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording

Low Frequency Analysis and Recording

Others

Breakup by Installation:

Spring

Pneumatic

Free-Fall

Cartridge

Breakup by Size:

Size A

Size B

Size C

Others

Breakup by Range:

Short Range

Long Range

Breakup by Application:

Defense

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

