Sonobuoy Launcher Market – Big Changes to Have Big Impact with Harris Corporation (US), Alkan S.A. (France), JSK Naval Support Inc. (Canada), and Geospectrum Technologies Inc. (Canada)

The Sonobuoy Launcher Market was valued US$ 169.79 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 261.93 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of +5% during 2021–2028.

A sonobuoy is a portable and expendable sonar system that is used for various applications such as maritime patrol, ISR, submarine detection, underwater research, and so on. These small buoys are ejected from aircraft or ships using a launching system installed in them known as sonobuoy launchers. Over a period, advanced sonobuoy launchers have been developed which are adaptable to any aircraft type and can be configured without weapon management systems. Till date, only a limited number of players are involved in designing and manufacturing of sonobuoy launch systems.

The Sonobuoy Launcher market research report provides a widespread outlook on the market for 2021-2028 and provides an in-depth summary of the current market status, past and expected forecasts for the market. The report also provides data on paper making that negatively impacts market growth. This report contains useful information to help new participants as well as existing participants understand the general trends in the market.

Top Key Players:

Harris Corporation (US), Alkan S.A. (France), JSK Naval Support Inc. (Canada), and Geospectrum Technologies Inc. (Canada).

It is estimated that the global Sonobuoy Launcher Market will expand at an impressive pace in the next few years. A number of factors are considered to be of utmost importance in bringing about this change, including technological advancements in the field of renewable power production and battery storage. In the past few years, the costs of solar panels have fallen by nearly 80% and more economical and efficient products are being introduced in the global market every passing day.

Sonobuoy Launcher Market – By Type:

Multiple Rotary Launch System

Single Launch System Deadbolts

Sonobuoy Launcher Market – By Ejection Platform:

Aircraft

Ships

Geographically, the Global Sonobuoy Launcher Market has been scrutinized across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe based on different business perspectives. On the basis of geographies, different attributes of top enterprises are also mentioned in the report. Report Consultant take pride in providing analytical report worldwide for notable business decisions.

The global data has been observed through industry-specific analysis tools like SWOT and Porter’s five techniques. This informative data has been gathered through reliable sources such as press releases, websites, interviews, and statistical surveys.

