Sonic Frontiers is getting free Monster Hunter DLC

Sonic Frontiers and Monster Hunter are collaborating formally, and gamers will be capable of get free content material when the brand new Sonic recreation releases. That is nice information for followers who’ve been eagerly ready to play because the blue-skinned hedgehog after the primary trailer for the sport dropped.

Monster Hunter and Sonic the Hedgehog’s official Twitter handles made the announcement relating to the DLC on October 11. The DLC will embrace a mini-game and a few cosmetics, and it will likely be accessible on November 14.

The sport’s launch date is a while away, however SEGA is busy securing as many collaborations as potential. The most recent one comes from the home of Capcom and is with considered one of its most established franchises. Through the years, Monster Hunter has develop into a family identify, with titles launched on completely different platforms.

This text will go over the data that’s at the moment accessible. Whereas some particulars are nonetheless unsure, followers could make educated guesses about what’s coming their manner.

With the Monster Hunter collaboration, Sonic Frontiers confirms one other tie-up earlier than the sport’s launch

The Monster Hunter tie-up will launch on November 14. This might be six days after the worldwide launch of Sonic Frontiers, and the DLC might be accessible to all.

The Monster Hunter DLC (downloadable content material) might be fully free. It should develop into accessible at 5:00 pm PST/8:00 pm ET on November 14. Particular particulars relating to the content material have not been supplied but, nevertheless it seems to incorporate cosmetics and objects that may be geared up.

There may also be a mini-game that may be accessed in Sonic Frontiers. The principles of the mini-game are but to be revealed, however extra particulars will seemingly be handed out nearer to the sport’s launch.

#MonsterHunter is dashing into #SonicFrontiers Following launch on Nov. 8, obtain the free Collaboration Pack on Nov. 14 to get some trendy in-game Monster Hunter gear and play a enjoyable mini-game! Take pleasure in this paintings cooked up by the Monster Hunter collection dev crew!

The most recent announcement of the Monster Hunter DLC provides to the record of collaborations which have already been confirmed for the upcoming Sonic recreation. Those that pre-ordered the sport in Japan will obtain a free October DLC. Individuals who have signed up for SEGA’s publication may also get a bonus beauty merchandise impressed by Sonic Journey 2.

It stays to be seen if there might be extra collaborations over the following few weeks main as much as the sport’s launch. Sonic Frontiers has generated a variety of hype, and followers actually have excessive hopes.

