Song Festival: You can now hear all the songs in the next edition

The semifinals and the finals already have appointments, interpreters and moderators. Know all the news of the RTP competition.

The first semi-final will take place on February 20th.

This Wednesday, January 20th, RTP announced several news for this year’s edition of the Song Festival. There are already appointments, moderators and interpreters – whoever wins, goes to Eurovision in Rotterdam, Netherlands, at the end of May.

The first semi-final will take place on February 20th and will be presented by Sónia Araújo and Jorge Gabriel. Inês Lopes Gonçalves will be broadcast from the Green Room in both semi-finals.

The second semi-final will take place a week later, on February 27th, and will be chaired by Tânia Ribas de Oliveira and José Carlos Malato.

The final is planned for March 6th and RTP is again betting on Vasco Palmeirim and Filomena Cautela. All galas take place around 9 p.m. after the news broadcast.

There are more songs to compete in this edition and a record has been broken – there were more than 690 applications in the free entry competition, the public broadcaster said. Now, get to know the full list of performers and listen to the songs while remembering the song authors who have already been announced.

First semi-final

“I’ve arrived here”, Nadine (composed by Anne Victorino d’Almeida)

“Nice day”, Fábia Maia

“Contramão”, Sara Afonso (composed by Filipe Melo)

“Na Mais Profunda Saudade”, Valéria (composed by Hélder Moutinho)

“World”, Ian

“Books”, Irma

“Saudade”, Karetus with Romeu Bairos

“Girassol”, Miguel Marôco

“As clear as water,” Mema. (composed by stereosaurs)

“Love is on my side”, The Black Mamba (composed by singer Tatanka)

Second semi-final

“For a close call,” Carolina Deslandes

“I have music,” Da Chick

“Joana do Mar”, Joana Alegre

“A Vida Sem Acontecer”, Graciela (composed by João Vieira)

“Dancing in the Stars,” Neev

“Volte-face”, Eu.clides (composed by Pedro da Linha)

“Não Vou Ficar”, Pedro Gonçalves

“Jasmim,” Taina

“Bessere Welt”, Ariana (composed by Virgul)

“Com um Abraço”, Ana Tereza (composed by Viviane)