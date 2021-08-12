Sonar System Market 2021: Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity to 2026

According to the latest market research report by IMARC Group, titled “Sonar System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global sonar systems market reached a value of US$ 3.74 Billion in 2020. Sonar stands for Sound Navigation and Ranging which is a remote sensing technique that uses sound waves to detect, locate and identify objects in the water. A sonar system consists of front-end signal conditioning units, signal processors, underwater transducers, and displays. There are two major types of these systems, namely, active systems which emit acoustic signal or pulse into the water and passive systems which listen to the sound waves coming towards them from marine objects and animals. These systems are mostly used for underwater navigation and surveillance. They also help in determining water depth and characteristics of the ocean bed, locating various objects in it.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sonar-system-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Sonar systems remain the primary surveillance technique used in naval ships and submarines for facilitating underwater communications as well as detecting and tracking enemy vessels and torpedoes. Moreover, manufacturers are engaged in R&D activities to develop advanced sonar systems. For instance, synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) has been successfully tested outside the sea with signal processing by the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment (FFI). In addition, high-resolution interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (HISAS) has been developed with the capability of producing ultra-high-resolution acoustic images as well as co-registered bathymetry with a frequency range of 70-100kHz. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being

Raytheon

Lockheed Martin

Thales

Kongsberg Gruppen

Ultra Electronics

L3 Technologies

Teledyne

Sonardyne

Atlas Elektronik

Furuno

Navico



Market Trends:

Based on the mode of operation, the market has been segmented into commercial active, military dual mode and military passive. Currently, commercial active mode dominates the market, holding the largest share.

On the basis of product types, general-purpose hull-mounted sonar is the most popular product type, followed by seabed imaging and information, stern mounted, dipping and others.

Based on the installation, the market has been segmented into vessel mounted, towed, hand-held and pole mounted, airborne, UUV and others. Amongst these, vessel mounted accounts for the largest share in the market.

On the basis of the operating frequency, the market has been categorized as high, medium and low. Presently, high operating frequency exhibits a clear dominance in the global market.

The market has also been segregated on the basis of applications into hydrographic charting, offshore oil and gas, port and harbor management and coastal engineering. Hydrographic charting currently represents the biggest application segment, accounting for the majority of the overall market share.

Region-wise, North America enjoys the leading position in the global market. Other major regions in the market include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with some of the key players being Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Thales, Kongsberg Gruppen, Ultra Electronics, L3 Technologies, Teledyne, Sonardyne, Atlas Elektronik, Furuno, Navico and JRC.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sonar-system-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Incinerator market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/incinerator-market

GCC camel dairy market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-camel-dairy-market

Muconic acid market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/muconic-acid-market

Vietnam aquaculture market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-aquaculture-market

Forming fluids market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/forming-fluids-market

Fresh cream market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fresh-cream-market

Cement mixer market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-mixer-market

US specialty generics market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-specialty-generics-market

Southeast asia fire sprinkler heads market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/southeast-asia-fire-sprinkler-heads-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800